Who's Playing

Portland State @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Portland State 10-15; Northern Arizona 7-19

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Portland State Vikings and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2021. Northern Arizona will stay at home another game and welcome Portland State at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Findlay Toyota Center. The Lumberjacks will be strutting in after a victory while the Vikings will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Northern Arizona made easy work of the Sacramento State Hornets on Thursday and carried off a 77-55 victory. The oddsmakers were on Northern Arizona's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Portland State came up short against the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday, falling 88-79.

Northern Arizona is now 7-19 while Portland State sits at 10-15. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northern Arizona has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Portland States have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.