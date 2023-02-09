Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Sacramento State 12-12; Northern Arizona 6-19

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Sacramento State Hornets will be on the road. Sacramento State and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. The Hornets and Northern Arizona are even-steven over their past 12 head-to-heads (6-6).

The point spread favored Sacramento State this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 82-76 to the Idaho Vandals.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 75-70 to the Idaho State Bengals.

The losses put Sacramento State at 12-12 and the Lumberjacks at 6-19. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizonas have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Arizona and Sacramento State both have six wins in their last 12 games.