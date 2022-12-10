Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Utah Valley 5-4; Northern Arizona 4-7

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rolle Activity Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Tuesday, the Lumberjacks narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Pacific Tigers 73-69. It took six tries, but Northern Arizona can finally say that they have a win on the road. Northern Arizona's guard Xavier Fuller was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Fuller hadn't helped his team much against the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Fuller's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the Brigham Young Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. The Wolverines took down the Cougars 75-60. Guard Justin Harmon (19 points) was the top scorer for Utah Valley.

The Lumberjacks were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in November as they fell 73-69 to Utah Valley. Maybe Northern Arizona will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah Valley have won two out of their last three games against Northern Arizona.