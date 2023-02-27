Who's Playing

Weber State @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Weber State 16-14; Northern Arizona 9-21

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats are 13-1 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Wildcats and Northern Arizona will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Findlay Toyota Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Weber State strolled past the Idaho Vandals with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 67-53.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northern Colorado Bears this past Saturday, sneaking past 85-82.

Their wins bumped Weber State to 16-14 and Northern Arizona to 9-21. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wildcats and the Lumberjacks clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Weber State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Northern Arizona.