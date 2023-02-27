Who's Playing
Weber State @ Northern Arizona
Current Records: Weber State 16-14; Northern Arizona 9-21
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats are 13-1 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Wildcats and Northern Arizona will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Findlay Toyota Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
Weber State strolled past the Idaho Vandals with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 67-53.
Meanwhile, Northern Arizona came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northern Colorado Bears this past Saturday, sneaking past 85-82.
Their wins bumped Weber State to 16-14 and Northern Arizona to 9-21. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wildcats and the Lumberjacks clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Weber State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Northern Arizona.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Weber State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 60
- Feb 26, 2022 - Weber State 73 vs. Northern Arizona 49
- Dec 02, 2021 - Weber State 67 vs. Northern Arizona 44
- Feb 20, 2021 - Weber State 74 vs. Northern Arizona 52
- Feb 18, 2021 - Weber State 92 vs. Northern Arizona 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Weber State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 70
- Jan 04, 2020 - Northern Arizona 72 vs. Weber State 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Weber State 86 vs. Northern Arizona 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - Weber State 77 vs. Northern Arizona 52
- Feb 03, 2018 - Weber State 87 vs. Northern Arizona 55
- Jan 04, 2018 - Weber State 95 vs. Northern Arizona 55
- Feb 04, 2017 - Weber State 86 vs. Northern Arizona 80
- Feb 20, 2016 - Weber State 77 vs. Northern Arizona 74
- Jan 28, 2016 - Weber State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 66