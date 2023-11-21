Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Northern Colorado Bears

Current Records: Chicago State 1-4, Northern Colorado 2-2

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

The Chicago State Cougars will face off against the Northern Colorado Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Chicago State found out the hard way on Thursday. The match between the Cougars and the Salukis wasn't a total blowout, but with the Cougars falling 71-55 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Chicago State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Chicago State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Wesley Cardet Jr., who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Jahsean Corbett was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the Aggies on Saturday and fell 76-71.

The Cougars' loss dropped their record down to 1-4. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chicago State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Colorado struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.