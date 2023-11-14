Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Northern Colorado Bears

Current Records: Colo. State 2-0, Northern Colorado 2-0

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

What to Know

Colo. State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Colo. State's and Wright State's game on Friday was close at halftime, but Colo. State turned on the heat in the second half with 60 points. The Rams claimed a resounding 105-77 victory over the Raiders at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 29 more assists than your opponent, as Colo. State did.

Colo. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Isaiah Stevens, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 assists. Nique Clifford was another key contributor, earning 19 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bears made easy work of the Eagles on Wednesday and carried off a 81-60 victory. With Northern Colorado ahead 39-17 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The Rams' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Bears, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Colo. State came up short against Northern Colorado in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 88-83. Can Colo. State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northern Colorado and Colo. State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.