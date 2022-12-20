Who's Playing

Air Force @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Air Force 8-4; Northern Colorado 5-6

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Air Force Falcons in a holiday battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Air Force will be strutting in after a victory while the Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Northern Colorado and the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Northern Colorado falling 88-77 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Northern Colorado got a solid performance out of guard Dalton Knecht, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Air Force and the Tarleton State Texans on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Falcons wrapped it up with an 81-67 win at home. Air Force's forward Rytis Petraitis looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Northern Colorado is now 5-6 while Air Force sits at 8-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Northern Colorado is 354th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.8 on average. The Falcons' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 31st fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.2.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.