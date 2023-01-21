Who's Playing

Idaho @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Idaho 8-12; Northern Colorado 6-13

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears are 10-3 against the Idaho Vandals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Northern Colorado and Idaho will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. The Bears won both of their matches against Idaho last season (87-70 and 98-94) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Northern Colorado came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday, falling 83-75.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Idaho beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 88-83 on Thursday.

Northern Colorado is now 6-13 while the Vandals sit at 8-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bears have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Idaho's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.10%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Series History

Northern Colorado have won ten out of their last 13 games against Idaho.