Idaho @ Northern Colorado
Current Records: Idaho 8-12; Northern Colorado 6-13
The Northern Colorado Bears are 10-3 against the Idaho Vandals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Northern Colorado and Idaho will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. The Bears won both of their matches against Idaho last season (87-70 and 98-94) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Northern Colorado came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday, falling 83-75.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Idaho beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 88-83 on Thursday.
Northern Colorado is now 6-13 while the Vandals sit at 8-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bears have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Idaho's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.10%.
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
Northern Colorado have won ten out of their last 13 games against Idaho.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Northern Colorado 98 vs. Idaho 94
- Jan 20, 2022 - Northern Colorado 87 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 16, 2021 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Idaho 61
- Jan 14, 2021 - Northern Colorado 74 vs. Idaho 54
- Feb 27, 2020 - Northern Colorado 93 vs. Idaho 49
- Jan 25, 2020 - Northern Colorado 74 vs. Idaho 53
- Feb 14, 2019 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Idaho 47
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Colorado 83 vs. Idaho 79
- Jan 25, 2018 - Northern Colorado 80 vs. Idaho 63
- Dec 31, 2017 - Northern Colorado 81 vs. Idaho 77
- Feb 09, 2017 - Idaho 88 vs. Northern Colorado 76
- Feb 11, 2016 - Idaho 73 vs. Northern Colorado 67
- Jan 02, 2016 - Idaho 75 vs. Northern Colorado 70