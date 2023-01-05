Who's Playing
Montana State @ Northern Colorado
Current Records: Montana State 8-7; Northern Colorado 5-9
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Montana State Bobcats will be on the road. Montana State and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena. The Bobcats won both of their matches against Northern Colorado last season (87-85 and 87-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Montana State lost a heartbreaker to the Eastern Washington Eagles when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Montana State as they fell 70-67 to Eastern Washington. That makes it the first time this season Montana State has let down their home crowd.
Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, falling 90-83.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bobcats are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1-2 ATS in away games but only 7-4-2 all in all.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
Odds
The Bobcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Montana State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Northern Colorado.
