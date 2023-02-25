Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Northern Colorado
Current Records: Northern Arizona 8-21; Northern Colorado 10-18
What to Know
The Northern Colorado Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northern Colorado and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Arizona will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.
Northern Colorado ended up a good deal behind the Eastern Washington Eagles when they played on Saturday, losing 89-77.
Meanwhile, Northern Arizona took their game against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday by a conclusive 72-50 score.
Northern Colorado is now 10-18 while the Lumberjacks sit at 8-21. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bears have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 348th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizonas have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 32nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
Series History
Northern Colorado have won eight out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Northern Arizona 83 vs. Northern Colorado 73
- Feb 07, 2022 - Northern Colorado 82 vs. Northern Arizona 60
- Feb 05, 2022 - Northern Colorado 74 vs. Northern Arizona 71
- Jan 29, 2021 - Northern Arizona 68 vs. Northern Colorado 64
- Feb 13, 2020 - Northern Colorado 84 vs. Northern Arizona 54
- Jan 18, 2020 - Northern Arizona 64 vs. Northern Colorado 58
- Mar 09, 2019 - Northern Arizona 89 vs. Northern Colorado 78
- Jan 26, 2019 - Northern Colorado 63 vs. Northern Arizona 48
- Mar 06, 2018 - Northern Colorado 82 vs. Northern Arizona 59
- Feb 15, 2018 - Northern Colorado 95 vs. Northern Arizona 60
- Jan 26, 2017 - Northern Arizona 63 vs. Northern Colorado 50
- Jan 07, 2017 - Northern Colorado 83 vs. Northern Arizona 79
- Jan 23, 2016 - Northern Colorado 84 vs. Northern Arizona 79