Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Northern Arizona 8-21; Northern Colorado 10-18

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northern Colorado and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Arizona will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

Northern Colorado ended up a good deal behind the Eastern Washington Eagles when they played on Saturday, losing 89-77.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona took their game against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday by a conclusive 72-50 score.

Northern Colorado is now 10-18 while the Lumberjacks sit at 8-21. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bears have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 348th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizonas have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 32nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Colorado have won eight out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.