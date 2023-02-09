Who's Playing

Portland State @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Portland State 10-14; Northern Colorado 8-16

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Portland State Vikings will be on the road. Portland State and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado will be strutting in after a win while the Vikings will be stumbling in from a loss.

Portland State came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday, falling 98-88.

Meanwhile, the Weber State Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Northern Colorado proved too difficult a challenge. Northern Colorado put a hurting on the Wildcats at home to the tune of 88-54.

Portland State is expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Vikings are now 10-14 while the Bears sit at 8-16. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 24th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Colorado has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Bears are a 4-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Colorado have won eight out of their last 15 games against Portland State.