Who's Playing

Mount Marty Lancers @ Northern Dak. St. Bison

Current Records: Mount Marty 0-1, Northern Dak. St. 1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The Northern Dak. St. Bison will be playing at home against the Mount Marty Lancers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scheels Center. Northern Dak. St. might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Monday.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Northern Dak. St. ultimately got the result they hoped for. They managed a 80-76 victory over the Broncos. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 26 to 13 on the offensive boards, as Northern Dak. St. did.

Meanwhile, Mount Marty had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 85-53 bruising that the Coyotes dished out on Monday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Mount Marty failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 53 points. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as South Dakota scored 85.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Lancers' victory pushed their record up to 0-1, while the Bison's loss dropped theirs down to 1-0.