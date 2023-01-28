Who's Playing

Ball State @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Ball State 13-7; Northern Illinois 8-12

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cardinals winning the first 74-67 on the road and NIU taking the second 64-58.

A victory for Ball State just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 91-65 loss to the Buffalo Bulls might stick with them for a while. That makes it the first time this season Ball State has let down their home crowd. Guard Jarron Coleman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, NIU was able to grind out a solid win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday, winning 86-76. Five players on NIU scored in the double digits: guard David Coit (32), guard Darweshi Hunter (14), guard Kaleb Thornton (13), forward Harvin Ibarguen (12), and guard Zarique Nutter (11).

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Northern Illinois' win lifted them to 8-12 while Ball State's defeat dropped them down to 13-7. On Tuesday the Huskies relied heavily on David Coit, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six dimes. It will be up to Ball State's defense to limit his damage Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Cardinals are a 4-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ball State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northern Illinois.