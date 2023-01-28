Who's Playing
Ball State @ Northern Illinois
Current Records: Ball State 13-7; Northern Illinois 8-12
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cardinals winning the first 74-67 on the road and NIU taking the second 64-58.
A victory for Ball State just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 91-65 loss to the Buffalo Bulls might stick with them for a while. That makes it the first time this season Ball State has let down their home crowd. Guard Jarron Coleman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 27 points.
Meanwhile, NIU was able to grind out a solid win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday, winning 86-76. Five players on NIU scored in the double digits: guard David Coit (32), guard Darweshi Hunter (14), guard Kaleb Thornton (13), forward Harvin Ibarguen (12), and guard Zarique Nutter (11).
The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Northern Illinois' win lifted them to 8-12 while Ball State's defeat dropped them down to 13-7. On Tuesday the Huskies relied heavily on David Coit, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six dimes. It will be up to Ball State's defense to limit his damage Saturday.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Cardinals are a 4-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Ball State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northern Illinois.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Northern Illinois 64 vs. Ball State 58
- Jan 27, 2022 - Ball State 74 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Jan 16, 2021 - Ball State 78 vs. Northern Illinois 58
- Dec 08, 2020 - Ball State 79 vs. Northern Illinois 70
- Mar 06, 2020 - Ball State 75 vs. Northern Illinois 54
- Feb 11, 2020 - Ball State 63 vs. Northern Illinois 59
- Mar 08, 2019 - Northern Illinois 64 vs. Ball State 57
- Feb 05, 2019 - Ball State 72 vs. Northern Illinois 71
- Mar 02, 2018 - Northern Illinois 66 vs. Ball State 65
- Feb 20, 2018 - Ball State 77 vs. Northern Illinois 68
- Mar 03, 2017 - Ball State 87 vs. Northern Illinois 82
- Feb 14, 2017 - Ball State 81 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Mar 04, 2016 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Ball State 69
- Feb 19, 2016 - Ball State 63 vs. Northern Illinois 59