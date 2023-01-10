Who's Playing
Central Michigan @ Northern Illinois
Current Records: Central Michigan 6-9; Northern Illinois 4-11
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies will be returning home after a three-game road trip. NIU and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Convocation Center. The Huskies and CMU are even-steven over their past 12 head-to-heads (6-6).
NIU ended up a good deal behind the Buffalo Bulls when they played this past Saturday, losing 80-62.
Meanwhile, CMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 62-56 to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
Barring any buzzer beaters, NIU is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put the Huskies at 4-11 and the Chippewas at 6-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. CMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Huskies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Illinois and Central Michigan both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Central Michigan 69 vs. Northern Illinois 63
- Mar 05, 2021 - Northern Illinois 79 vs. Central Michigan 74
- Feb 22, 2020 - Northern Illinois 82 vs. Central Michigan 81
- Jan 07, 2020 - Central Michigan 68 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Mar 05, 2019 - Northern Illinois 89 vs. Central Michigan 86
- Jan 15, 2019 - Central Michigan 78 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Feb 13, 2018 - Central Michigan 80 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Jan 30, 2018 - Central Michigan 81 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Feb 21, 2017 - Northern Illinois 89 vs. Central Michigan 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Northern Illinois 87 vs. Central Michigan 83
- Feb 23, 2016 - Central Michigan 76 vs. Northern Illinois 64
- Jan 19, 2016 - Northern Illinois 75 vs. Central Michigan 70