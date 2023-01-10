Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Central Michigan 6-9; Northern Illinois 4-11

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will be returning home after a three-game road trip. NIU and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Convocation Center. The Huskies and CMU are even-steven over their past 12 head-to-heads (6-6).

NIU ended up a good deal behind the Buffalo Bulls when they played this past Saturday, losing 80-62.

Meanwhile, CMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 62-56 to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Barring any buzzer beaters, NIU is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Huskies at 4-11 and the Chippewas at 6-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. CMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Illinois and Central Michigan both have six wins in their last 12 games.