Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 8-18; Northern Illinois 11-15

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are on the road again Saturday and play against the Northern Illinois Huskies at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between Miami (Ohio) and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday was not particularly close, with the RedHawks falling 89-71.

Meanwhile, NIU came up short against the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday, falling 87-77.

Miami (Ohio) is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Miami (Ohio) against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Miami (Ohio) at 8-18 and the Huskies at 11-15. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The RedHawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. NIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 36th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (Ohio) have won eight out of their last 12 games against Northern Illinois.