Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) @ Northern Illinois
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 8-18; Northern Illinois 11-15
What to Know
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are on the road again Saturday and play against the Northern Illinois Huskies at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The game between Miami (Ohio) and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday was not particularly close, with the RedHawks falling 89-71.
Meanwhile, NIU came up short against the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday, falling 87-77.
Miami (Ohio) is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Miami (Ohio) against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The losses put Miami (Ohio) at 8-18 and the Huskies at 11-15. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The RedHawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. NIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 36th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami (Ohio) have won eight out of their last 12 games against Northern Illinois.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Northern Illinois 81 vs. Miami (Ohio) 77
- Feb 19, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 78 vs. Northern Illinois 75
- Jan 22, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 85 vs. Northern Illinois 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. Northern Illinois 64
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 70 vs. Northern Illinois 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Miami (Ohio) 65 vs. Northern Illinois 60
- Feb 01, 2020 - Northern Illinois 70 vs. Miami (Ohio) 55
- Jan 08, 2019 - Northern Illinois 83 vs. Miami (Ohio) 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 81 vs. Northern Illinois 65
- Jan 17, 2017 - Northern Illinois 62 vs. Miami (Ohio) 58
- Jan 03, 2017 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Jan 30, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 72 vs. Northern Illinois 59