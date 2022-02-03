Who's Playing
Bradley @ Northern Iowa
Current Records: Bradley 12-10; Northern Iowa 11-9
What to Know
A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Bradley Braves and the Northern Iowa Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McLeod Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Indiana State Sycamores typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Bradley proved too difficult a challenge. The Braves strolled past the Sycamores with points to spare, taking the game 67-52. Bradley's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Malevy Leons, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks, and forward Rienk Mast, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Illinois State Redbirds typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Northern Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. Northern Iowa had enough points to win and then some against Illinois State, taking their contest 79-64. It was another big night for the Panthers' guard AJ Green, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.
The Braves are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Bradley came out on top in a nail-biter against Northern Iowa in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 71-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bradley since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.77
Odds
The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Iowa have won eight out of their last 14 games against Bradley.
- Dec 01, 2021 - Bradley 71 vs. Northern Iowa 69
- Jan 11, 2021 - Bradley 75 vs. Northern Iowa 73
- Jan 10, 2021 - Northern Iowa 78 vs. Bradley 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - Northern Iowa 86 vs. Bradley 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - Northern Iowa 69 vs. Bradley 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Bradley 57 vs. Northern Iowa 54
- Feb 06, 2019 - Bradley 79 vs. Northern Iowa 71
- Jan 02, 2019 - Northern Iowa 65 vs. Bradley 47
- Feb 07, 2018 - Northern Iowa 74 vs. Bradley 65
- Dec 31, 2017 - Bradley 72 vs. Northern Iowa 53
- Feb 15, 2017 - Northern Iowa 64 vs. Bradley 61
- Jan 11, 2017 - Bradley 72 vs. Northern Iowa 61
- Jan 27, 2016 - Northern Iowa 68 vs. Bradley 50
- Dec 30, 2015 - Northern Iowa 80 vs. Bradley 44