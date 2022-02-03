Who's Playing

Bradley @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Bradley 12-10; Northern Iowa 11-9

What to Know

A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Bradley Braves and the Northern Iowa Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McLeod Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Indiana State Sycamores typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Bradley proved too difficult a challenge. The Braves strolled past the Sycamores with points to spare, taking the game 67-52. Bradley's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Malevy Leons, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks, and forward Rienk Mast, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Illinois State Redbirds typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Northern Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. Northern Iowa had enough points to win and then some against Illinois State, taking their contest 79-64. It was another big night for the Panthers' guard AJ Green, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

The Braves are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Bradley came out on top in a nail-biter against Northern Iowa in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 71-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bradley since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.77

Odds

The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northern Iowa have won eight out of their last 14 games against Bradley.