Who's Playing
Drake @ Northern Iowa
Current Records: Drake 21-6; Northern Iowa 12-14
What to Know
The Northern Iowa Panthers and the Drake Bulldogs are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at McLeod Center. Drake should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Panthers will be looking to regain their footing.
The contest between Northern Iowa and the Indiana State Sycamores this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Northern Iowa falling 80-62 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Bowen Born had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 1-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, everything went Drake's way against the Southern Illinois Salukis this past Saturday as they made off with an 82-59 win. Drake can attribute much of their success to guard Roman Penn, who had 21 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.
The Panthers are now 12-14 while the Bulldogs sit at 21-6. Drake is 16-4 after wins this season, and Northern Iowa is 5-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 17 games against Drake.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Drake 88 vs. Northern Iowa 81
- Feb 05, 2022 - Northern Iowa 74 vs. Drake 69
- Jan 22, 2022 - Drake 82 vs. Northern Iowa 74
- Feb 17, 2021 - Drake 77 vs. Northern Iowa 69
- Feb 10, 2021 - Drake 80 vs. Northern Iowa 59
- Mar 06, 2020 - Drake 77 vs. Northern Iowa 56
- Feb 29, 2020 - Northern Iowa 70 vs. Drake 43
- Feb 08, 2020 - Northern Iowa 83 vs. Drake 73
- Mar 09, 2019 - Northern Iowa 60 vs. Drake 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Drake 83 vs. Northern Iowa 77
- Jan 13, 2019 - Northern Iowa 57 vs. Drake 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Drake 71 vs. Northern Iowa 64
- Jan 16, 2018 - Northern Iowa 68 vs. Drake 54
- Jan 28, 2017 - Northern Iowa 71 vs. Drake 63
- Jan 15, 2017 - Northern Iowa 79 vs. Drake 60
- Feb 06, 2016 - Northern Iowa 82 vs. Drake 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Northern Iowa 77 vs. Drake 44