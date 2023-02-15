Who's Playing

Drake @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Drake 21-6; Northern Iowa 12-14

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers and the Drake Bulldogs are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at McLeod Center. Drake should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Panthers will be looking to regain their footing.

The contest between Northern Iowa and the Indiana State Sycamores this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Northern Iowa falling 80-62 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Bowen Born had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 1-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything went Drake's way against the Southern Illinois Salukis this past Saturday as they made off with an 82-59 win. Drake can attribute much of their success to guard Roman Penn, who had 21 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.

The Panthers are now 12-14 while the Bulldogs sit at 21-6. Drake is 16-4 after wins this season, and Northern Iowa is 5-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 17 games against Drake.