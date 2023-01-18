Who's Playing
Illinois State @ Northern Iowa
Current Records: Illinois State 8-11; Northern Iowa 9-9
What to Know
Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Illinois State Redbirds and the Northern Iowa Panthers will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at McLeod Center. Illinois State hasn't won a matchup against Northern Iowa since Dec. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The Redbirds ended up a good deal behind the Southern Illinois Salukis when they played this past Saturday, losing 69-57. Forward Liam McChesney (13 points) and guard Seneca Knight (12 points) were the top scorers for Illinois State.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Northern Iowa as they fell 76-72 to the Belmont Bruins this past Saturday. Despite the loss, Northern Iowa had strong showings from guard Trey Campbell, who had 16 points, and guard Michael Duax, who had 12 points. Campbell hadn't helped his team much against the Murray State Racers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Redbirds are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Panthers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Iowa have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Illinois State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Northern Iowa 66 vs. Illinois State 60
- Mar 04, 2022 - Northern Iowa 78 vs. Illinois State 65
- Feb 15, 2022 - Northern Iowa 72 vs. Illinois State 70
- Jan 29, 2022 - Northern Iowa 79 vs. Illinois State 64
- Mar 04, 2021 - Northern Iowa 65 vs. Illinois State 60
- Feb 27, 2021 - Northern Iowa 94 vs. Illinois State 87
- Feb 26, 2021 - Northern Iowa 70 vs. Illinois State 56
- Feb 12, 2020 - Northern Iowa 71 vs. Illinois State 63
- Dec 31, 2019 - Illinois State 76 vs. Northern Iowa 70
- Feb 13, 2019 - Northern Iowa 77 vs. Illinois State 64
- Jan 08, 2019 - Illinois State 70 vs. Northern Iowa 69
- Feb 17, 2018 - Illinois State 79 vs. Northern Iowa 75
- Jan 24, 2018 - Northern Iowa 83 vs. Illinois State 72
- Feb 25, 2017 - Illinois State 63 vs. Northern Iowa 42
- Feb 01, 2017 - Illinois State 57 vs. Northern Iowa 51
- Feb 20, 2016 - Northern Iowa 75 vs. Illinois State 66
- Jan 23, 2016 - Illinois State 76 vs. Northern Iowa 67