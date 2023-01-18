Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Illinois State 8-11; Northern Iowa 9-9

What to Know

Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Illinois State Redbirds and the Northern Iowa Panthers will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at McLeod Center. Illinois State hasn't won a matchup against Northern Iowa since Dec. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Redbirds ended up a good deal behind the Southern Illinois Salukis when they played this past Saturday, losing 69-57. Forward Liam McChesney (13 points) and guard Seneca Knight (12 points) were the top scorers for Illinois State.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Northern Iowa as they fell 76-72 to the Belmont Bruins this past Saturday. Despite the loss, Northern Iowa had strong showings from guard Trey Campbell, who had 16 points, and guard Michael Duax, who had 12 points. Campbell hadn't helped his team much against the Murray State Racers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Redbirds are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Panthers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Iowa have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Illinois State.