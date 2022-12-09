Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: McNeese State 2-6; Northern Iowa 3-5

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers on the road at 8 p.m. ET Friday at McLeod Center.

The Cowboys took a serious blow against the Tennessee Volunteers last Wednesday, falling 76-40. One thing holding McNeese State back was the mediocre play of guard Trae English, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Panthers entered their game against the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Northern Iowa fell to Toledo 83-75. Despite the loss, Northern Iowa got a solid performance out of guard Bowen Born, who had 27 points.

McNeese State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.