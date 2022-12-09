Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: McNeese State 2-6; Northern Iowa 3-5

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers will stay at home another game and welcome the McNeese State Cowboys at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at McLeod Center.

Northern Iowa entered their contest against the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Panthers came up short against Toledo, falling 83-75. The losing side was boosted by guard Bowen Born, who had 27 points.

Meanwhile, McNeese State took a serious blow against the Tennessee Volunteers last Wednesday, falling 76-40. Guard Trae English wasn't much of a difference maker for McNeese State; English finished with only eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.