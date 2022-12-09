Who's Playing
McNeese State @ Northern Iowa
Current Records: McNeese State 2-6; Northern Iowa 3-5
What to Know
The Northern Iowa Panthers will stay at home another game and welcome the McNeese State Cowboys at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at McLeod Center.
Northern Iowa entered their contest against the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Panthers came up short against Toledo, falling 83-75. The losing side was boosted by guard Bowen Born, who had 27 points.
Meanwhile, McNeese State took a serious blow against the Tennessee Volunteers last Wednesday, falling 76-40. Guard Trae English wasn't much of a difference maker for McNeese State; English finished with only eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.