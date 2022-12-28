Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Missouri State 5-7; Northern Iowa 5-7

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers won both of their matches against the Missouri State Bears last season (85-84 and 95-75) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. The Panthers and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at McLeod Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Northern Iowa going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but last Wednesday Northern Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. Northern Iowa was able to grind out a solid victory over St. Bonaventure, winning 62-52. Guard Tytan Anderson took over for Northern Iowa, finishing with 25 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went the Bears' way against the Central Michigan Chippewas last week as they made off with a 79-58 win. MSU's forward Jonathan Mogbo filled up the stat sheet, picking up 12 points along with seven boards and three blocks.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-7. In their victory, Northern Iowa relied heavily on Anderson, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards. MSU will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 15 games against Missouri State.