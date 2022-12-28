Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Missouri State 5-7; Northern Iowa 5-7

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers won both of their matches against the Missouri State Bears last season (85-84 and 95-75) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. The Panthers and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at McLeod Center.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but last week Northern Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. Northern Iowa took their matchup against St. Bonaventure 62-52. Guard Tytan Anderson took over for Northern Iowa, finishing with 25 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with ten boards.

Meanwhile, the Bears were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Central Michigan Chippewas with a sharp 79-58 win. MSU's forward Jonathan Mogbo filled up the stat sheet, picking up 12 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-7. Anderson will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds last Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Missouri State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 15 games against Missouri State.