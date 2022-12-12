Who's Playing

South Florida @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: South Florida 3-6; Northern Iowa 3-6

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Northern Iowa Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Monday at McLeod Center. South Florida should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Northern Iowa will be looking to right the ship.

The Bulls took their matchup against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers two weeks ago by a conclusive 79-59 score.

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 52-49 to the McNeese State Cowboys. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Northern Iowa to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the contest. Guard Bowen Born had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Northern Iowa's defeat took them down to 3-6 while South Florida's win pulled them up to 3-6. We'll see if Northern Iowa can steal the Bulls' luck or if South Florida records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.