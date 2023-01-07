Who's Playing
Southern Illinois @ Northern Iowa
Current Records: Southern Illinois 12-4; Northern Iowa 7-8
What to Know
The Southern Illinois Salukis lost both of their matches to the Northern Iowa Panthers last season on scores of 68-69 and 44-53, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. SIU and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at McLeod Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Salukis sidestepped the Drake Bulldogs for a 53-49 win. SIU's forward Marcus Domask did his thing and had 21 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Northern Iowa and the Valparaiso Beacons clashed on Wednesday, but Northern Iowa ultimately edged out the opposition 69-67. Four players on the Panthers scored in the double digits: guard Tytan Anderson (16), guard Michael Duax (15), guard Bowen Born (10), and forward Cole Henry (10).
Barring any buzzer beaters, SIU is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Salukis to 12-4 and Northern Iowa to 7-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Salukis are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Iowa have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern Illinois.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Northern Iowa 53 vs. Southern Illinois 44
- Jan 15, 2022 - Northern Iowa 69 vs. Southern Illinois 68
- Jan 31, 2021 - Southern Illinois 71 vs. Northern Iowa 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Northern Iowa 74 vs. Southern Illinois 62
- Feb 23, 2020 - Northern Iowa 64 vs. Southern Illinois 52
- Jan 22, 2020 - Southern Illinois 68 vs. Northern Iowa 66
- Mar 08, 2019 - Northern Iowa 61 vs. Southern Illinois 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Southern Illinois 70 vs. Northern Iowa 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Southern Illinois 58 vs. Northern Iowa 51
- Jan 21, 2018 - Southern Illinois 64 vs. Northern Iowa 53
- Dec 28, 2017 - Southern Illinois 56 vs. Northern Iowa 53
- Feb 08, 2017 - Northern Iowa 49 vs. Southern Illinois 41
- Jan 21, 2017 - Northern Iowa 58 vs. Southern Illinois 57
- Mar 04, 2016 - Northern Iowa 66 vs. Southern Illinois 60
- Jan 31, 2016 - Northern Iowa 67 vs. Southern Illinois 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Northern Iowa 73