Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Southern Illinois 12-4; Northern Iowa 7-8

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis lost both of their matches to the Northern Iowa Panthers last season on scores of 68-69 and 44-53, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. SIU and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at McLeod Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Salukis sidestepped the Drake Bulldogs for a 53-49 win. SIU's forward Marcus Domask did his thing and had 21 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Northern Iowa and the Valparaiso Beacons clashed on Wednesday, but Northern Iowa ultimately edged out the opposition 69-67. Four players on the Panthers scored in the double digits: guard Tytan Anderson (16), guard Michael Duax (15), guard Bowen Born (10), and forward Cole Henry (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, SIU is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Salukis to 12-4 and Northern Iowa to 7-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Salukis are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Iowa have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern Illinois.