Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Southern Illinois 12-4; Northern Iowa 7-8

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis lost both of their matches to the Northern Iowa Panthers last season on scores of 68-69 and 44-53, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. SIU and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLeod Center. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

The Salukis came out on top in a nail-biter against the Drake Bulldogs on Wednesday, sneaking past 53-49. It was another big night for SIU's forward Marcus Domask, who had 21 points in addition to eight boards.

Speaking of close games: on Wednesday Northern Iowa sidestepped the Valparaiso Beacons for a 69-67 victory. Having forecasted a close win for Northern Iowa, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tytan Anderson (16), guard Michael Duax (15), guard Bowen Born (10), and forward Cole Henry (10).

Their wins bumped the Salukis to 12-4 and the Panthers to 7-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Iowa have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern Illinois.