Who's Playing
Southern Illinois @ Northern Iowa
Current Records: Southern Illinois 12-4; Northern Iowa 7-8
What to Know
The Southern Illinois Salukis lost both of their matches to the Northern Iowa Panthers last season on scores of 68-69 and 44-53, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. SIU and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLeod Center. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.
The Salukis came out on top in a nail-biter against the Drake Bulldogs on Wednesday, sneaking past 53-49. It was another big night for SIU's forward Marcus Domask, who had 21 points in addition to eight boards.
Speaking of close games: on Wednesday Northern Iowa sidestepped the Valparaiso Beacons for a 69-67 victory. Having forecasted a close win for Northern Iowa, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tytan Anderson (16), guard Michael Duax (15), guard Bowen Born (10), and forward Cole Henry (10).
Their wins bumped the Salukis to 12-4 and the Panthers to 7-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Iowa have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern Illinois.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Northern Iowa 53 vs. Southern Illinois 44
- Jan 15, 2022 - Northern Iowa 69 vs. Southern Illinois 68
- Jan 31, 2021 - Southern Illinois 71 vs. Northern Iowa 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Northern Iowa 74 vs. Southern Illinois 62
- Feb 23, 2020 - Northern Iowa 64 vs. Southern Illinois 52
- Jan 22, 2020 - Southern Illinois 68 vs. Northern Iowa 66
- Mar 08, 2019 - Northern Iowa 61 vs. Southern Illinois 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Southern Illinois 70 vs. Northern Iowa 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Southern Illinois 58 vs. Northern Iowa 51
- Jan 21, 2018 - Southern Illinois 64 vs. Northern Iowa 53
- Dec 28, 2017 - Southern Illinois 56 vs. Northern Iowa 53
- Feb 08, 2017 - Northern Iowa 49 vs. Southern Illinois 41
- Jan 21, 2017 - Northern Iowa 58 vs. Southern Illinois 57
- Mar 04, 2016 - Northern Iowa 66 vs. Southern Illinois 60
- Jan 31, 2016 - Northern Iowa 67 vs. Southern Illinois 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Northern Iowa 73