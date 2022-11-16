Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-0; Northern Kentucky 1-1

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Northern Kentucky Norse at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Truist Arena. Cincinnati won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Bearcats didn't have too much trouble with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at home on Sunday as they won 87-69. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from five players: David DeJulius (22), Jeremiah Davenport (19), Landers Nolley II (14), Mika Adams-Woods (11), and Jarrett Hensley (11).

Meanwhile, NKU was fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Cincinnati-Clermont Cougars 89-49 at home.

Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 3-0 and NKU to 1-1. On Sunday Cincinnati relied heavily on Jeremiah Davenport, who had 19 points. It will be up to Northern Kentucky's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.