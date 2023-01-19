Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: Cleveland State 11-8; Northern Kentucky 11-8
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse will be returning home after a two-game road trip. NKU and the Cleveland State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cleveland State winning the first 72-58 at home and the Norse taking the second 78-72.
Everything went NKU's way against the Green Bay Phoenix this past Saturday as they made off with a 74-53 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 10 points in NKU's favor.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State strolled past the PFW Mastodons with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 72-60.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 11-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Norse enter the contest with 9.5 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But the Vikings come into the game boasting the 15th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 78 vs. Cleveland State 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Cleveland State 72 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Cleveland State 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 71
- Jan 08, 2021 - Cleveland State 58 vs. Northern Kentucky 44
- Feb 20, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Cleveland State 59
- Jan 18, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Cleveland State 49
- Feb 23, 2019 - Cleveland State 83 vs. Northern Kentucky 77
- Jan 17, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 91 vs. Cleveland State 76
- Mar 03, 2018 - Cleveland State 89 vs. Northern Kentucky 80
- Feb 03, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 78 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 15, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. Cleveland State 55
- Feb 16, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 62 vs. Cleveland State 60
- Jan 07, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 83 vs. Cleveland State 75
- Feb 25, 2016 - Cleveland State 63 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Jan 16, 2016 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Northern Kentucky 65