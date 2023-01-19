Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Cleveland State 11-8; Northern Kentucky 11-8

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse will be returning home after a two-game road trip. NKU and the Cleveland State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cleveland State winning the first 72-58 at home and the Norse taking the second 78-72.

Everything went NKU's way against the Green Bay Phoenix this past Saturday as they made off with a 74-53 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 10 points in NKU's favor.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State strolled past the PFW Mastodons with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 72-60.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 11-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Norse enter the contest with 9.5 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But the Vikings come into the game boasting the 15th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.