Who's Playing
Detroit @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: Detroit 6-10; Northern Kentucky 9-7
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Detroit Titans are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Truist Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Detroit winning the first 60-52 at home and the Norse taking the second 77-59.
The point spread favored NKU on Friday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 64-63 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.
Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 90-85 to the Wright State Raiders.
NKU didn't have too much trouble with Detroit at home when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 77-59. The Norse's victory shoved the Titans out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. Detroit 59
- Feb 18, 2022 - Detroit 60 vs. Northern Kentucky 52
- Feb 05, 2022 - Detroit 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 68
- Mar 02, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 84 vs. Detroit 65
- Jan 03, 2020 - Detroit 66 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Mar 06, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 99 vs. Detroit 88
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 97 vs. Detroit 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 95 vs. Detroit 73
- Jan 28, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 72 vs. Detroit 44
- Jan 07, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 56 vs. Detroit 54
- Jan 22, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 29, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 81 vs. Detroit 70
- Feb 16, 2016 - Detroit 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 68
- Jan 29, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 91 vs. Detroit 83