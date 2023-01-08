Who's Playing

Detroit @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Detroit 6-10; Northern Kentucky 9-7

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Detroit Titans are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Truist Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Detroit winning the first 60-52 at home and the Norse taking the second 77-59.

The point spread favored NKU on Friday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 64-63 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 90-85 to the Wright State Raiders.

NKU didn't have too much trouble with Detroit at home when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 77-59. The Norse's victory shoved the Titans out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.