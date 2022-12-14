Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 5-5; Northern Kentucky 5-5

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels are even-steven against one another since December of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Truist Arena. The Colonels should still be feeling good after a win, while NKU will be looking to regain their footing.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Norse last Wednesday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 68-47 defeat to the Washington State Cougars.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Eastern Kentucky at home against the Boyce Bulldogs this past Saturday as the team secured a 140-79 victory.

NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.

NKU and Eastern Kentucky now sit at an identical 5-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Norse are stumbling into the matchup with the 41st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. The Colonels' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.7 on average. Maybe that strength will give Eastern Kentucky the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Norse are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky both have two wins in their last four games.