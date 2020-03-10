How to watch Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois-Chicago: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Northern Kentucky

Regular Season Records: Illinois-Chicago 18-16; Northern Kentucky 22-9

Last Season Records: Northern Kentucky 26-8; Illinois-Chicago 16-16

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames and the Northern Kentucky Norse are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the fourth game of the Horizon Conference Tourney. The Flames are coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.

Illinois-Chicago earned some more postseason success in their game on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 73-56 win over the Wright State Raiders. Illinois-Chicago's guard Tarkus Ferguson was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Norse didn't have too much trouble with the Green Bay Phoenix on Monday as they won 80-69. NKU can attribute much of their success to guard Jalen Tate, who had 23 points in addition to six boards.

Illinois-Chicago isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Illinois-Chicago ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. But NKU comes into the contest boasting the 19th most steals per game in college basketball at eight. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Norse are a 4-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 129

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won seven out of their last ten games against Illinois-Chicago.