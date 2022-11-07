Who's Playing

Kent State @ Northern Kentucky

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Kent State Golden Flashes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Truist Arena. NKU was on the positive side of .500 (20-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Kent State also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 23-11.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Odds

The Norse are a slight 1-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.