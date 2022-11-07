Who's Playing
Kent State @ Northern Kentucky
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Kent State Golden Flashes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Truist Arena. NKU was on the positive side of .500 (20-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Kent State also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 23-11.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Norse are a slight 1-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 13, 2020 - Kent State 92 vs. Northern Kentucky 73