Who's Playing

PFW @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: PFW 13-7; Northern Kentucky 12-8

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse are 4-1 against the PFW Mastodons since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Norse and PFW will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6 p.m. ET at Truist Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 100 points combined.

NKU escaped with a win on Thursday against the Cleveland State Vikings by the margin of a single free throw, 57-56.

Meanwhile, PFW beat the Wright State Raiders 88-80 on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, NKU is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-11 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped NKU to 12-8 and the Mastodons to 13-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Norse and PFW clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Norse are a 3-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against PFW.