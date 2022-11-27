Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 3-3; Northern Kentucky 2-4

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be on the road. They will square off against the Northern Kentucky Norse at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Truist Arena. The Golden Eagles should still be feeling good after a win, while NKU will be looking to regain their footing.

Tennessee Tech has more to be thankful for after their game against the Truett-McConnell Bears on Tuesday. Tennessee Tech put a hurting on Truett-McConnell at home to the tune of 84-48.

As for NKU, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The contest between the Norse and the Toledo Rockets on Wednesday was not particularly close, with NKU falling 82-69.

The Golden Eagles are now 3-3 while NKU sits at 2-4. Tennessee Tech is 1-1 after wins this season, and NKU is 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Series History

Northern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.