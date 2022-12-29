Who's Playing
Wright State @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: Wright State 7-6; Northern Kentucky 7-6
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Truist Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with NKU winning the first 75-71 and Wright State taking the second 72-71.
The Norse ended up a good deal behind the Florida Atlantic Owls when they played last Wednesday, losing 67-52.
Meanwhile, the Raiders picked up an 88-80 victory over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks last week.
Barring any buzzer beaters, NKU is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are 0-6 against the spread when favored.
NKU and Wright State now sit at an identical 7-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Norse are stumbling into the contest with the 32nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. The Raiders' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.50%. Maybe that strength will give Wright State the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Norse are a 3-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wright State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Northern Kentucky.
- Mar 08, 2022 - Wright State 72 vs. Northern Kentucky 71
- Feb 13, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Wright State 71
- Jan 25, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Wright State 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Wright State 77 vs. Northern Kentucky 71
- Feb 19, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 81 vs. Wright State 75
- Feb 28, 2020 - Wright State 64 vs. Northern Kentucky 62
- Jan 24, 2020 - Wright State 95 vs. Northern Kentucky 63
- Mar 12, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. Wright State 66
- Feb 15, 2019 - Wright State 81 vs. Northern Kentucky 77
- Jan 11, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 68 vs. Wright State 64
- Feb 16, 2018 - Wright State 69 vs. Northern Kentucky 67
- Jan 11, 2018 - Wright State 84 vs. Northern Kentucky 81
- Mar 05, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 82 vs. Wright State 77
- Feb 21, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 83 vs. Wright State 76
- Feb 04, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 83 vs. Wright State 79
- Feb 20, 2016 - Wright State 67 vs. Northern Kentucky 64
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wright State 60 vs. Northern Kentucky 46