Who's Playing

Wright State @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Wright State 7-6; Northern Kentucky 7-6

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Truist Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with NKU winning the first 75-71 and Wright State taking the second 72-71.

The Norse ended up a good deal behind the Florida Atlantic Owls when they played last Wednesday, losing 67-52.

Meanwhile, the Raiders picked up an 88-80 victory over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks last week.

Barring any buzzer beaters, NKU is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are 0-6 against the spread when favored.

NKU and Wright State now sit at an identical 7-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Norse are stumbling into the contest with the 32nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. The Raiders' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.50%. Maybe that strength will give Wright State the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Norse are a 3-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wright State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Northern Kentucky.