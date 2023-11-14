Who's Playing

Western New Mexico Mustangs @ Northern Mex. St. Aggies

Current Records: Western New Mexico 0-0, Northern Mex. St. 1-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

What to Know

The Northern Mex. St. Aggies will host the Western New Mexico Mustangs to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 14th at Pan American Center.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western New Mexico were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Mex. St. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game.

Looking back to last season, Western New Mexico finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Northern Mex. St. sure didn't have their best season, finishing 9-15.

Western New Mexico was dealt a punishing 70-41 defeat at the hands of Northern Mex. St. in their previous meeting back in January of 2021. Can Western New Mexico avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northern Mex. St. has won both of the games they've played against Western New Mexico in the last 4 years.