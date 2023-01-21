Who's Playing
Cal State Fullerton @ Northridge
Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 10-10; Northridge 3-16
What to Know
The Northridge Matadors haven't won a matchup against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Northridge and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Matadors have to be aching after a bruising 72-52 loss to the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 72-67 to the Long Beach State Beach.
Northridge is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their eight home games.
Northridge ended up a good deal behind the Titans when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 64-52. Maybe the Matadors will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Titans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Northridge.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 64 vs. Northridge 52
- Feb 19, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Northridge 73
- Jan 13, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. Northridge 64
- Jan 17, 2021 - Cal State Fullerton 85 vs. Northridge 77
- Jan 16, 2021 - Northridge 86 vs. Cal State Fullerton 85
- Feb 29, 2020 - Northridge 99 vs. Cal State Fullerton 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 82 vs. Northridge 75
- Feb 16, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 78 vs. Northridge 71
- Jan 30, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 78 vs. Northridge 71
- Feb 28, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 102 vs. Northridge 76
- Feb 17, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 88 vs. Northridge 70
- Mar 09, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Northridge 68
- Mar 04, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 86 vs. Northridge 78
- Jan 07, 2017 - Northridge 70 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Feb 10, 2016 - Northridge 75 vs. Cal State Fullerton 67
- Jan 09, 2016 - Northridge 85 vs. Cal State Fullerton 75