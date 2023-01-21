Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ Northridge

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 10-10; Northridge 3-16

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors haven't won a matchup against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Northridge and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Matadors have to be aching after a bruising 72-52 loss to the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 72-67 to the Long Beach State Beach.

Northridge is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their eight home games.

Northridge ended up a good deal behind the Titans when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 64-52. Maybe the Matadors will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Titans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Northridge.