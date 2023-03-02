Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Northridge

Current Records: Hawaii 21-9; Northridge 7-23

The Northridge Matadors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Hawaii Warriors and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 20 of 2021. The Matadors and Hawaii will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Warriors won 58-51, we could be in for a big score.

Northridge came up short against the Long Beach State Beach on Saturday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Hawaii beat the UC Irvine Anteaters 72-67 on Saturday.

Northridge is expected to lose this next one by 8. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Northridge is now 7-23 while the Warriors sit at 21-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Matadors are stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.2 on average. Hawaii's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

The Warriors are a big 8-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

