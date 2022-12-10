Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Northridge

Current Records: Northern Colorado 4-5; Northridge 2-6

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Premier America Credit Union Arena at 10 p.m. ET Saturday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Northridge Matadors will be looking to right the ship.

After constant struggles on the road, the Bears have finally found some success away from home. They managed an 88-83 win over the Colorado State Rams on Saturday. Northern Colorado's guard Daylen Kountz looked sharp as he had 27 points.

Meanwhile, Northridge came up short against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 65-56. Guard De'Sean Allen-Eikens put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Northern Colorado's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Northern Colorado's victory brought them up to 4-5 while Northridge's defeat pulled them down to 2-6. Northern Colorado is 1-2 after wins this season, and the Matadors are 1-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.