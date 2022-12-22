Who's Playing
San Diego @ Northridge
Current Records: San Diego 7-6; Northridge 2-8
What to Know
The Northridge Matadors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Diego Toreros at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 108 points combined.
Northridge was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 76-73 to the Idaho Vandals.
Meanwhile, San Diego was expected to lose against the California Riverside Highlanders on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Toreros walked away with a 92-84 victory. Guard Marcellus Earlington and guard Sigu Sisoho Jawara were among the main playmakers for San Diego as the former had 25 points in addition to eight boards and the latter had 29 points.
Northridge is now 2-8 while San Diego sits at 7-6. San Diego is 2-4 after wins this year, and the Matadors are 1-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Diego have won two out of their last three games against Northridge.
- Nov 28, 2021 - Northridge 56 vs. San Diego 52
- Dec 09, 2018 - San Diego 82 vs. Northridge 68
- Dec 23, 2015 - San Diego 81 vs. Northridge 63