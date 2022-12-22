Who's Playing

San Diego @ Northridge

Current Records: San Diego 7-6; Northridge 2-8

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Diego Toreros at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 108 points combined.

Northridge was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 76-73 to the Idaho Vandals.

Meanwhile, San Diego was expected to lose against the California Riverside Highlanders on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Toreros walked away with a 92-84 victory. Guard Marcellus Earlington and guard Sigu Sisoho Jawara were among the main playmakers for San Diego as the former had 25 points in addition to eight boards and the latter had 29 points.

Northridge is now 2-8 while San Diego sits at 7-6. San Diego is 2-4 after wins this year, and the Matadors are 1-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Diego have won two out of their last three games against Northridge.