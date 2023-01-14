Who's Playing
UC Irvine @ Northridge
Current Records: UC Irvine 11-5; Northridge 3-13
What to Know
The Northridge Matadors are 1-10 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Matadors and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Northridge is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.
Northridge came up short against the UC Davis Aggies on Wednesday, falling 62-54.
Meanwhile, the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UC Irvine proved too difficult a challenge. UC Irvine managed a 70-65 victory over the Titans.
The Matadors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Northridge is now 3-13 while the Anteaters sit at 11-5. UC Irvine is 7-3 after wins this season, and Northridge is 2-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Anteaters are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Irvine have won ten out of their last 11 games against Northridge.
- Feb 05, 2022 - UC Irvine 75 vs. Northridge 70
- Mar 04, 2020 - Northridge 72 vs. UC Irvine 70
- Feb 22, 2020 - UC Irvine 87 vs. Northridge 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - UC Irvine 86 vs. Northridge 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Northridge 68
- Feb 07, 2018 - UC Irvine 77 vs. Northridge 56
- Jan 13, 2018 - UC Irvine 71 vs. Northridge 54
- Feb 25, 2017 - UC Irvine 83 vs. Northridge 80
- Jan 21, 2017 - UC Irvine 105 vs. Northridge 73
- Feb 13, 2016 - UC Irvine 93 vs. Northridge 84
- Jan 27, 2016 - UC Irvine 73 vs. Northridge 63