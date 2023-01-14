Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ Northridge

Current Records: UC Irvine 11-5; Northridge 3-13

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors are 1-10 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Matadors and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Northridge is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

Northridge came up short against the UC Davis Aggies on Wednesday, falling 62-54.

Meanwhile, the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UC Irvine proved too difficult a challenge. UC Irvine managed a 70-65 victory over the Titans.

The Matadors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Northridge is now 3-13 while the Anteaters sit at 11-5. UC Irvine is 7-3 after wins this season, and Northridge is 2-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Irvine have won ten out of their last 11 games against Northridge.