UC San Diego @ Northridge

Current Records: UC San Diego 7-13; Northridge 4-16

The Northridge Matadors lost both of their matches to the UC San Diego Tritons last season on scores of 64-72 and 77-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Northridge and UC San Diego will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. The Matadors will be strutting in after a win while the Tritons will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Northridge proved too difficult a challenge. Northridge came out on top in a nail-biter against Cal State Fullerton, sneaking past 69-66.

Speaking of close games: UC San Diego was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 112-110 to the Long Beach State Beach.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Northridge is expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their nine home games.

Northridge's victory brought them up to 4-16 while UC San Diego's defeat pulled them down to 7-13. Northridge is 0-3 after wins this season, and the Tritons are 5-7 after losses.

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

The Matadors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

UC San Diego have won both of the games they've played against Northridge in the last nine years.