Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Incarnate Word 5-10, Northwestern State 2-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Incarnate Word is 1-9 against Northwestern State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, the Cardinals lost to the Cardinals on the road by a decisive 75-59 margin. Incarnate Word has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell 68-59 to the Cowboys.

The Cardinals have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season. As for the Demons, they have fallen quite a ways from their 21-10 record last season and are now at 2-13.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Incarnate Word have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Incarnate Word's sizeable advantage in that area, Northwestern State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Incarnate Word lost to Northwestern State on the road by a decisive 81-64 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Can Incarnate Word avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.