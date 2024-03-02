Who's Playing
Lamar Cardinals @ Northwestern State Demons
Current Records: Lamar 15-13, Northwestern State 9-19
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
What to Know
Lamar has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Northwestern State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. Lamar is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
After a 88-69 finish the last time they played, Lamar and the Cowboys decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Cardinals fell just short of the Cowboys by a score of 58-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Lamar has scored all season.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.1% better than the opposition, a fact Northwestern State proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 86-73 victory over the Huskies.
The Cardinals' defeat dropped their record down to 15-13. As for the Demons, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-19 record this season.
Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Lamar's sizable advantage in that area, the Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything went Lamar's way against the Demons in their previous matchup back in January as the Cardinals made off with a 90-70 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lamar since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Lamar is a 3-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Cardinals slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 145 points.
Series History
Lamar has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Northwestern State.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Lamar 90 vs. Northwestern State 70
- Feb 04, 2023 - Northwestern State 72 vs. Lamar 68
- Jan 28, 2023 - Northwestern State 80 vs. Lamar 65
- Dec 21, 2019 - Northwestern State 67 vs. Lamar 61
- Feb 13, 2019 - Lamar 75 vs. Northwestern State 70
- Feb 07, 2018 - Lamar 79 vs. Northwestern State 75
- Feb 22, 2017 - Lamar 88 vs. Northwestern State 68
- Jan 28, 2017 - Lamar 85 vs. Northwestern State 64
- Jan 16, 2016 - Lamar 86 vs. Northwestern State 82