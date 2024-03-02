Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Lamar 15-13, Northwestern State 9-19

Lamar has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Northwestern State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. Lamar is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

After a 88-69 finish the last time they played, Lamar and the Cowboys decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Cardinals fell just short of the Cowboys by a score of 58-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Lamar has scored all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.1% better than the opposition, a fact Northwestern State proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 86-73 victory over the Huskies.

The Cardinals' defeat dropped their record down to 15-13. As for the Demons, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-19 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Lamar's sizable advantage in that area, the Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Lamar's way against the Demons in their previous matchup back in January as the Cardinals made off with a 90-70 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lamar since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Lamar is a 3-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinals slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Lamar has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Northwestern State.