Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Maine 1-2, Northwestern State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Maine has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will square off against the Northwestern State Demons at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The point spread may have favored Maine last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warriors.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Northwestern State found out the hard way on Monday. There's no need to mince words: the Demons lost to the Lumberjacks, and the Demons lost bad. The score wound up at 96-70. Northwestern State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Black Bears now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Demons, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Maine hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Northwestern State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.