Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: New Orleans 4-14, Northwestern State 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the New Orleans Privateers and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Prather Coliseum. The Demons are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Privateers in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

If Northwestern State heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when New Orleans took over last week. New Orleans walked away with an 82-73 win over East Texas A&M on Saturday. That looming 82-73 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Privateers yet this season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Northwestern State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 65-64 to SE Louisiana. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Demons in their matchups with the Lions: they've now lost three in a row.

The victory made it two in a row for New Orleans and bumps their season record up to 4-14. As for Northwestern State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.

New Orleans came up short against Northwestern State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 70-59. Can New Orleans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northwestern State is a big 8.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.