Who's Playing

Brown @ Northwestern

Current Records: Brown 7-5; Northwestern 9-2

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Brown Bears at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Northwestern was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They were fully in charge last week, breezing past the Illinois-Chicago Flames 92-54 at home. Northwestern can attribute much of their success to guard Brooks Barnhizer, who had 18 points and five assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Brown in a 67-51 win over the New Hamp. Wildcats last Wednesday.

Northwestern is now 9-2 while the Bears sit at 7-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Northwestern has only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Brown has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 15th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northwestern won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.