Illinois @ Northwestern

Current Records: Illinois 9-4; Northwestern 10-3

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 10-3 against the Northwestern Wildcats since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Illinois and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Fighting Illini won both of their matches against Northwestern last season (59-56 and 73-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Illinois couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 85-52 stomp they got at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats last week. Forward Dain Dainja was the offensive standout of the contest for Illinois, picking up 22 points in addition to six rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Northwestern received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 73-57 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Guard Boo Buie wasn't much of a difference maker for Northwestern; Buie finished with ten points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Illinois is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 30.5-point spread last Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Illinois is now 9-4 while Northwestern sits at 10-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Illini have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 32nd in college basketball. Less enviably, Northwestern has only been able to knock down 38.40% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.40

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Illinois have won ten out of their last 13 games against Northwestern.