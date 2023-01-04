Who's Playing
Illinois @ Northwestern
Current Records: Illinois 9-4; Northwestern 10-3
What to Know
The Illinois Fighting Illini are 10-3 against the Northwestern Wildcats since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Illinois and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Fighting Illini won both of their matches against Northwestern last season (59-56 and 73-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Illinois couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 85-52 stomp they got at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats last week. Forward Dain Dainja was the offensive standout of the contest for Illinois, picking up 22 points in addition to six rebounds and four blocks.
Meanwhile, Northwestern received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 73-57 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Guard Boo Buie wasn't much of a difference maker for Northwestern; Buie finished with ten points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Illinois is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 30.5-point spread last Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Illinois is now 9-4 while Northwestern sits at 10-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Illini have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 32nd in college basketball. Less enviably, Northwestern has only been able to knock down 38.40% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.40
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Illinois have won ten out of their last 13 games against Northwestern.
- Feb 13, 2022 - Illinois 73 vs. Northwestern 66
- Jan 29, 2022 - Illinois 59 vs. Northwestern 56
- Feb 16, 2021 - Illinois 73 vs. Northwestern 66
- Jan 07, 2021 - Illinois 81 vs. Northwestern 56
- Feb 27, 2020 - Illinois 74 vs. Northwestern 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Illinois 75 vs. Northwestern 71
- Mar 13, 2019 - Illinois 74 vs. Northwestern 69
- Mar 03, 2019 - Illinois 81 vs. Northwestern 76
- Jan 06, 2019 - Northwestern 68 vs. Illinois 66
- Dec 01, 2017 - Northwestern 72 vs. Illinois 68
- Feb 21, 2017 - Illinois 66 vs. Northwestern 50
- Feb 07, 2017 - Illinois 68 vs. Northwestern 61
- Feb 13, 2016 - Northwestern 58 vs. Illinois 56