Who's Playing
Indiana @ Northwestern
Current Records: Indiana 18-7; Northwestern 18-7
What to Know
The #18 Indiana Hoosiers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Welsh-Ryan Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Hoosiers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61. IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis did his thing and posted a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, the Northwestern Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 64-58 win. Guard Boo Buie took over for the Wildcats, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to three blocks.
The wins brought IU up to 18-7 and Northwestern to 18-7. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IU ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.50% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Northwestern has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Hoosiers' 8.60% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana have won six out of their last 11 games against Northwestern.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Northwestern 84 vs. Indiana 83
- Feb 08, 2022 - Northwestern 59 vs. Indiana 51
- Feb 10, 2021 - Indiana 79 vs. Northwestern 76
- Dec 23, 2020 - Northwestern 74 vs. Indiana 67
- Jan 08, 2020 - Indiana 66 vs. Northwestern 62
- Jan 22, 2019 - Northwestern 73 vs. Indiana 66
- Dec 01, 2018 - Indiana 68 vs. Northwestern 66
- Jan 14, 2018 - Indiana 66 vs. Northwestern 46
- Feb 25, 2017 - Indiana 63 vs. Northwestern 62
- Jan 29, 2017 - Northwestern 68 vs. Indiana 55
- Jan 23, 2016 - Indiana 89 vs. Northwestern 57