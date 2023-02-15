Who's Playing

Indiana @ Northwestern

Current Records: Indiana 18-7; Northwestern 18-7

What to Know

The #18 Indiana Hoosiers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Welsh-Ryan Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Hoosiers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61. IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis did his thing and posted a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 64-58 win. Guard Boo Buie took over for the Wildcats, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to three blocks.

The wins brought IU up to 18-7 and Northwestern to 18-7. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IU ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.50% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Northwestern has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Hoosiers' 8.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last 11 games against Northwestern.