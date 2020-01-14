How to watch Northwestern vs. Iowa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Iowa @ Northwestern

Current Records: Iowa 11-5; Northwestern 6-9

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will head out on the road to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Iowa in their past three games, so Northwestern might be catching them at a good time.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- Iowa prevailed over the Maryland Terrapins 67-49 last week. It was another big night for G Joe Wieskamp, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Northwestern beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 62-57 on Saturday. The Wildcats got double-digit scores from four players: F Miller Kopp (15), G Pat Spencer (14), F A.J. Turner (11), and F Robbie Beran (10).

Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Hawkeyes are now 11-5 while the Wildcats sit at 6-9. The Hawkeyes are 6-4 after wins this season, the Wildcats 1-4.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Iowa have won four out of their last five games against Northwestern.