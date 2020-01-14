How to watch Northwestern vs. Iowa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Northwestern vs. Iowa basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa @ Northwestern
Current Records: Iowa 11-5; Northwestern 6-9
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes will head out on the road to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Iowa in their past three games, so Northwestern might be catching them at a good time.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- Iowa prevailed over the Maryland Terrapins 67-49 last week. It was another big night for G Joe Wieskamp, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Northwestern beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 62-57 on Saturday. The Wildcats got double-digit scores from four players: F Miller Kopp (15), G Pat Spencer (14), F A.J. Turner (11), and F Robbie Beran (10).
Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Hawkeyes are now 11-5 while the Wildcats sit at 6-9. The Hawkeyes are 6-4 after wins this season, the Wildcats 1-4.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iowa have won four out of their last five games against Northwestern.
- Feb 10, 2019 - Iowa 80 vs. Northwestern 79
- Jan 09, 2019 - Iowa 73 vs. Northwestern 63
- Feb 25, 2018 - Iowa 77 vs. Northwestern 70
- Jan 15, 2017 - Northwestern 89 vs. Iowa 54
- Jan 31, 2016 - Iowa 85 vs. Northwestern 71
-
