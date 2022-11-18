Who's Playing

PFW @ Northwestern

Current Records: PFW 2-1; Northwestern 3-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the PFW Mastodons will be on the road. They will square off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

PFW simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Manchester Spartans at home 111-31.

Meanwhile, Northwestern strolled past the Georgetown Hoyas with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 75-63. The top scorer for the Wildcats was guard Chase Audige (17 points).

Their wins bumped the Mastodons to 2-1 and Northwestern to 3-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.